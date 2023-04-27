BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services is looking for a man last contacted on April 12.
Isaah Reevis, 33, is five feet, eleven inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown eyes and dark brown hair.
Isaah has a tattoo on his right shoulder and a marijuana plant on his forearm as well as a birthmark on the back of his head.
If you know the whereabouts of Isaah Reevis, you are asked to please contact Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services at 406-338-4000.
