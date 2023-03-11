Missing teen believed to be heading towards Cut Bank

CUT BANK, Mont. - The Glacier County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a 15-year-old last seen Friday.
Janessa Ann Smith is described as being five feet, five inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes with braces on her teeth.
According to the sheriff’s office, Janessa was last seen March 10 at around 7:00 pm. She is reported to be wearing a pink coat, gray shirt, black boots and possibly carrying a green and black backpack.
It is believed she headed towards Cut Bank, and at the time she left, the weather conditions were extreme.
If you have any information, you are asked to call the Glacier County Sheriff’s Office 406-873-2711 option 3.
