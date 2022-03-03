UPDATE: MARCH 4 AT 8:11 A.M.
The missing Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled for Miya Ann Anderson Friday.
The Montana Department of Justice said she has been found and is safe.
STANFORD, Mont. - A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a 16-year-old girl.
According to the advisory, Miya Ann Anderson is a white female, who is five feet, nine inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.
Miya left her house in the Monarch area on foot before midnight on March 2.
She is not dressed for the weather, does not have her required medication for health issues and there is a strong concern for her welfare.
At this time there is no known direction of travel or potential destination.
If you have any information on Miya, you are asked to please contact Judith Basin County Sheriff's Office at 406-566-2212 or dial 9-1-1.
