THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE
MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE.
A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of
the Judith Basin County Sheriff's Office. Miya Ann Anderson, a 16
year old white female, has gone missing. Miya is 5 feet 9 inches
tall, 135 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. Miya left her
residence on foot in the Monarch area shortly before midnight on
March 2nd. She is not dressed for the weather, does not have her
required medication for health issues, and there is strong concern
for her welfare. There is no known direction of travel or
potential destination. If you have any information on Miya, please
contact Judith Basin County Sheriff's Office at 406-566-2212 or
dial 9 1 1.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5
AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation, including light snow and freezing rain
expected. Total snow accumulations up to one inch. A light glaze
of ice possible.
* WHERE...Cascade and Judith Basin Counties.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road
conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday
evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing fog, sometimes dense, may also
re-develop this evening, with visibility reduced to one-half mile
or less. This will also aid in producing icy conditions on exposed
surfaces, including roads and sidewalks.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while
driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken
on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and
slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
