GREAT FALLS- A Missoula man admitted to aiming a laser beam at an airplane as it was approaching the Great Falls airport.
According to a release from the Department of Justice, Brian John Loven, 42, pleaded guilty to aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft.
The prosecution said in court documents that around 9:40 pm on March 3, two pilots operating a SkyWest flight reported that on their descent to the Great Falls airport, the plane was hit with a bright green laser that lit up the cockpit.
The pilots reported that the incident occurred on the east end of town in the area of Giant Springs State Park.
Cascade County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area and found a Jeep driving slowly through the parking lot of Heritage Park.
Loven was a passenger in the car and the driver told deputies she was learning how to drive a manual transmission car.
While the deputies were speaking with the driver, they noticed a small black pen-like device sticking out of the center cup holder.
After deputies asked about the item, the driver grabbed it, said it was a laser pointer and turned it on, the laser pointer projecting a green light onto the dashboard.
Loven was interviewed by deputies and admitted to shining the laser at an airplane while it was approaching the airport.
The release says Loven claimed he did not know it was a federal offense to shine a laser at a plane and just wanted to “test out the distance of the laser.”
Loven faces a maximum of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.
Chief Judge Morris set sentencing for February 25, 2021. Loven was released.