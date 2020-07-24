GREAT FALLS - After months of development at Blackfeet Community College, a new online database for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP) could soon go live in parts of the Treasure State.
While contacting law enforcement first is always recommended, the website serves as another tool for tribal members on reporting cases of missing friends or family. It may ask for identifying information, like their name and last-known location, before sending those details to responding agencies and communities.
“We don’t want families to be concerned about law enforcement not taking their report seriously,” said Tina Chamberlain, the coordinator for Linking in Native Communities and the Montana Missing Indigenous Persons organization.
Before, groups would respond differently to MMIP cases, depending on what they involve.
“Native communities on reservations may have a federal response if there is a major crime committed,” Chamberlain explained. “If it’s not on reservation, or [surrounds] a non-tribal member, then you wouldn’t see a federal response necessarily.”
However, Chamberlain said she hopes the new database brings everyone together to discuss effective solutions for finding missing loved ones, especially since Native Americans in Montana are four times more likely to go missing relative to their population.
“It’s an opportunity for us all to sit down and talk about how each community will respond,” said Chamberlain.
The site remains a work-in-progress for now, as developers consider a possible alert or push notification system before testing it in Blackfeet Communities starting late August.
“Working with all the various authorities in that area will really help open up conversations,” she said.
Chamberlain says the project may expand statewide within the next year, pending any delays from the Coronavirus pandemic.