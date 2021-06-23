MMIP Task Force creating foundation for tackling missing person cases

LEWIS & CLARK COUNTY, Mont. - Countless tribal families continue facing the effects of Montana's Missing & Murdered Indigenous Peoples crisis, with Native Americans four times more likely to go missing.
With that in mind, a state taskforce came together Wednesday to see how they and the public can better tackle this complicated issue.
Not everyone can relate to the MMIP experience, but this meeting online encouraged everyone attending to think of possible solutions through a bit of empathy.
Speaker Dana Grant got the public reflecting on themselves and their communities, with eyes set on creating more meaningful solutions. "What we're hoping to do in the next day and a half is think about some of the steps that you guys can do that are practical, that are tangible."
A June 17th report from the Department of Justice revealed Indigenous People make up over 30% of active missing person cases.
So early on, the task force identified factors that may result in MMIP cases, like the use of alcohol and drugs. "There's addiction issues as well,” said Grant. “Meth has been coming up more and more."
Plus, with some native kids running away from home, Ronan High School students joined the conversation, saying more resources like counselors can help them feel heard. "They don't feel important like that," said one of them, emphasizing the importance of giving them the support they need.
Addressing these issues bring about plenty of challenges. However, Grant says talking about them now helps build the foundation for brighter futures down the road.
"In ten years there's a possibility of making real change. So the steps you guys are going to take, the foundational pieces, the next efforts in the next year or two are helping to reach that ten years down the road," he said.
Grant hopes, with everyone's help, that they can empower their tribal neighborhoods one day. "If we can get people to be more self confident maybe, more empowered, so that they feel the ability to own their life to help them with those things, that could happen perhaps in ten years," said the speaker.
If you missed Wednesday’s meeting, you can join in the conversation Thursday, with another one starting at 8:30 am through Zoom.
If you’d like an alternative way of listening in, you can call at (406) 444-9999 with Meeting ID 885 5323 0823 and Password 674101.