MMIP task force hosts social media safety presentation for parents & kids

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - With kids engaging in apps like Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram, the Montana Missing Indigenous Persons (MMIP) Task Force is asking that parents monitor these social media platforms to help keep their children safe.
Although apps come with their own safety risks, officials say Snapchat has recently been one for parents to look out for.
That’s why the North Central Human Trafficking and MMIP task force is hosting a presentation to help teach parents about online safety and individuals who may be targeted.
"Our vulnerable population, our runaway youth, our homeless populations, really any other at-risk population that we have," Justin Giese, president for North Central MT Human Trafficking/MMIP Task Force, said.
Although many kids are introduced to social media at an early age, Elijah Gopher, a youth navigator with Alliance for Youth, says it took him a while before he got that privilege.
"Fourteen.. age 14... my mom never really let me have any devices other than an X-box, but around age 14 is when I got my first phone," Gopher said.
But Gopher says there was a reason for that.
"She just didn't want me talking to strangers and just talking to people I don't know, and she thought the internet was dangerous and not as safe as it should be," said Gopher.
Gopher learned about social media safety when he was first introduced and now, he takes the time to spread those safety tips to others.
"Don't follow people you don't know; follow people you know. Don’t just give out your social media to anybody because you don't know who that person is or what they can do or anything so... that's just what I always did. I always just kept close to close friends or just family members mainly," he said.
The public presentation will be held at Alliance for Youth and begins tomorrow at 6:30 p.m.