Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 8 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...From Noon Thursday to 8 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the peak travel times Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. Wind chills may cause frost bite to exposed skin in 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. &&