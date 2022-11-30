GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Alluvion Health is taking new steps to expand patient care across central Montana.
They are looking to add the state's first mobile autism unit, helping communities across the central part of the state; especially as people with autism are seeing a huge lack of resources in getting diagnosed and receiving care.
It's that lack of resources that has Alluvion Health saying this Mobile Autism Clinic is so important, so they can travel to you to get care.
In the U.S., 1 in 44 children are diagnosed with autism and due to the lack of resources, like what we're seeing in north central Montana, it's likely a higher number.
In the state, Alluvion says there is a 2-year wait list to get diagnosed and then it's about another 2-years before you get treatment, and families have to drive to Missoula or Billings just to get care.
"Really Autism is a spectrum diagnoses and it's best captured earlier when the brain is most malleable. So, as early as 18 months you can diagnose autism and it's important that you diagnose early and often. Early intervention is so important because the brain, as I said, is the most plastic or malleable and really it's about neurodiversity and capturing that brain when it's firing and most adaptable to change because it's not really a disability it's a neurological difference," said Teresa Schreiner, executive director for the Alluvion Health Foundation.
With the Mobile Autism Unit, Alluvion hopes to have full comprehensive care in the community.
It also helps lower the cost a family sees as on average a family with a child that has autism will spend $60,000 a year in care.
The project is more than twenty percent funded, and the Alluvion Health Foundation hopes to have the Mobile Autism Clinic operational by 2024.
For more information or to donate, click here.
