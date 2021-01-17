GREAT FALLS - Mobile homes can generally make housing affordable for low-income groups like seniors, but after facing more fees in her neighborhood, one Great Falls woman is speaking out for more renter protections.
For most of 20 years, Cindy Newman tells me utilities and water were included in renting the land her home stands on but that changed in the past year, becoming their own separate bills, after the arrival of water meters last summer.
“It averages out to about 20 to 50 dollars a month depending on the size of your family,” Newman said.
For Newman, payments have only grown, since the Utah group Havenpark took over the Highwoods Manufactured Home Company.
Similarly, Newman has seen a rise in lot rent for her area. With many like herself getting a fixed income, Newman says she’s worried about possible increases in the future.
“[Any rent raises] is easily going to be half of the fixed income of very many of our senior citizens that live in these communities.”
Since then, she’s come together with others in a group photoshoot, and written letters asking lawmakers to add protections for people living in mobile homes.
“They’re deciding our future here, because further increases is going to really cause a lot of people a lot of hardship, if they can even afford it,” Newman said.
“The rent increase has historically been in Highwood Park has only been three percent per year, then all of a sudden someone comes in and increases the rent by 20 percent and makes you start paying for gas, you know it upends your budget and really impacts your standard of living,” said Sen. Brian Hoven (R).
Senator Hoven says he’s drafting legislation on residents’ rights to sell their homes and requirements for justifying rent increases.
“If the rent increase is going to be significantly above the historical average or above the cost of living, then there needs to be a justification for it,” Hoven said.
He plans on introducing them to the legislature by the end of January. Around that time, Newman says she plans on testifying through Zoom.
We’ve sent an email to Havenpark requesting interviews or a statement, and will update this story as more information becomes available.