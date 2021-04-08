UPDATE 4/8/21: The Great Falls MOMS Club makes a final push to collect food and clothes to prepare for what's expected to be another tough summer for families in our community. People cleaning out their closets during spring cleaning are invited to donate at an outdoor food and clothing drive at Lions Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. An organizer said their goal is to help combat food security struggles in the community.
"Just being able to give back to the public schools is important because everybody was in a bind when COVID was going on and it was a big issue for a lot of people. And with summer coming up it's going to be a major issue," Jessica Kittle, Vice President of MOMS Club, said.
Their goal is to provide for children and families in need and to support neighbors during such unprecedented times.
"People don't have the extra funds for food or they don't have the ability to just go to the store because they don't have a means or transportation or something like that and it was a major worry for me because I don't want kids to be wondering if they were going to have food for the summer. So we wanted to fight childhood hunger and this is the best way to fight it," Kittle said.
The MOMs plan to donate everything to Great Falls Public Schools and the Rescue Mission sometime next week.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. – A team of local stay at home mothers are asking for your help in the fight against childhood hunger as they collect items to give to the less fortunate. They’re also working to provide basic necessities for local people in need. Mom's Offering Mom's Support, MOMS, is an international program supporting local pregnant, stay at home, and working mothers, along with families struggling through this pandemic. MOMS is hosting is month-long service project to help Great Falls Public School students and families and people turning to the Great Falls Rescue Mission.
"We're all struggling," Jessica Kittle, Vice President of MOMS Club, said.
MOMS Club of Great Falls was created this year to aid all of the helpers across our community who have been using every resource to provide for families during difficult economic times. Each of the 3 women involved have children of their own and say their focus is simple: making sure every child is cared for.
"Even at the Rescue Mission there's kid that you know don't have the variety of clothes like my kids do and I feel for them. It hurts me just to think about kids like that. And the smiles on people's faces when they can go and be like 'Oh, somebody thought about us," Kittle said.
MOMS Club addresses local food struggles and provides solutions.
Through the end of March people can donate non-perishable food items, health and cleaning supplies, and any sized clothing in good condition at bins inside of Bison Ford and City Chevrolet.
The MOMS understand it’s been a tough year for many local families, and Kittle opened up to us about her own experience.
"There's been several times that my family has had to use the food bank. There's been times where we've had no money because of COVID and it's been a God send because it was like 'We are going to make it,” Kittle said.
Now, they’re fortunate enough to return the favor as a thank you for the support and are rallying the community to pitch in as well.
"If you have extra clothes that no longer fit your kids, yourself, you're doing some closet cleanouts, come on and bring them down because we will gladly take them,” Kittle said.
The local drop-off locations are all a push for their big event happening next month. On April 10th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. MOMS Club will host a donation drive collecting food, clothes, and supplies. Everything will be donated to Great Falls Public Schools and the Rescue Mission. The MOMS are holding every item in their own homes until the drop-off date.
They’re also directing people to contact-free online donation sites include the Virtual Desk Project GoFundMe, Rescue Mission GoFundMe, and Amazon registry for the Rescue Mission.
"It's been very hard for anybody to drop things off so if people do not want to go out they can just go to our Facebook Page at 'Mom's Club of Great Falls Montana,' click on our links, and we'll take you right to our GoFundMe page where people can donate contact-free."
Meanwhile, MOMS Club is recruiting, hosting a membership drive in hopes of " becoming more successful next year," Kittle said.