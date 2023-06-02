Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is occurring. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana, including the following counties, in central Montana, Cascade and Judith Basin. In north central Montana, Chouteau. * WHEN...Until 230 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 241 PM MDT, Periods of moderate to heavy rain are expected over the next 24 hours. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Poor drainage areas and some streams and creeks have already observed minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in additional minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Great Falls, Fort Benton, Cascade, Stanford, Belt, Geraldine, Hobson, Highwood, Geyser, Black Eagle, Fort Shaw, Fort Shaw, Carter, Neihart, Raynesford, Armington, Sluice Boxes State Park, Monarch, Centerville and Tracy. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. &&