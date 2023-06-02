GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Monitor, Lynn DeRoche has submitted four reports to the courts.
"The goal here is we want Ms. Merchant to succeed. We want the election to go off without a hitch. The monitor helps with that and we'll continue to be vigilant as the election date nears next Tuesday," said Raph Graybill, the attorney representing the Great Falls Public Library Board of Trustees.
She details issues like voters having received 6 ballots in the mail and not getting timely information from Sandra Merchant; she has also documented giving advice to election officials.
"The purpose of the monitor is to make sure that if any issues come up in how the election is administered, they can be spotted early, can be dealt with," said Graybill.
Earlier this week, a hearing took place to check in on the status of the election and the monitors reports.
"Neither party requested for the court to intervene at this time, and I think everyone's still watching vigilantly to see how the election unfolds and if there are going to be any issues," said Graybill.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A Monitor for the June 6 library election in Great Falls has been appointed.
On May 10, the Great Falls Public Library filed suit, seeking a Monitor for the Library Mill Levy Special Election coming up on June 6 in hopes of avoiding errors identified in the Great Falls school district election.
A Court granted the Library’s motion and appointed Lynn DeRoche for the election.
According to the order, the Monitor will have direct and unfettered access to all operations of the Elections Office.
For any work done by the Elections Office related to the Library election outside of normal business hours, the Monitor will have to be notified arrange for access
The Monitor will report to the Court regarding the administration of the Library election.
Under the order, Cascade County Election Administrator Sandra Merchant must cooperate with DeRoche and provide access and information on request.
You can read the full order here.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - On Wednesday, the Great Falls Public Library Board of Trustees filed suit seeking the appointment of a Monitor for the Library Mill Levy Special Election on June 6.
The library says the suit asks a district court judge to appoint the Monitor to assist the Election Administrator and help avoid errors identified in the recent Great Falls school district election.
“We want the Election Administrator to succeed. Unfortunately, continuing errors in the election process have forced us into this position,” said Raph Graybill, legal counsel for the Great Falls Public Library Board of Trustees. “Our only objective is to ensure a fair, valid election under Montana law.”
This comes after the Election Administrator reportedly refused to voluntarily appointment of a Monitor.
You can read the Emergency Petition for Injunctive Relief petitioned by the board of trustees against Sandra Merchant here.
Article originally published May 11, 2023.
