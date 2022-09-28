GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Monkeypox has been confirmed in Cascade County in a man in his 20s.
The Cascade City-County Health Department (CCHD) announced the confirmed case Wednesday.
CCHD, along with the Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control recommends people take appropriate precautions to reduce the risk of monkeypox transmission.
Precautions include avoiding travel to other areas where monkeypox is known to be spreading, practicing safe sex methods, standard harm reduction practices such as proper handwashing and use of personal protective equipment, and avoiding contact with anyone who has open wounds, sores, or rashes or the items that they touch (such as bedsheets and clothing).
“The most common symptoms of a monkeypox infection include fever, muscle pains, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, respiratory symptoms, headaches, and a rash with blistering lesions. The virus is typically spread through close skin-to-skin contact with an infected person. On rare occasions, transmission may also occur through contact with objects, fabrics (clothing, bedding, or towels), or other surfaces, or by respiratory secretions. A person with monkeypox can spread it to others from the time symptoms start until the rash has fully healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed,” CCHD said.
If you have blisters or lesions along with other systems consistent with monkeypox, or if you have had close contact with a confirmed or suspected monkeypox patient, you should contact your primary healthcare provider for evaluation.
