Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. AN AMBER ALERT HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR MALACHAI TALLEY. MALACHAI IS A 1 YEAR OLD BOY, BLACK AND NATIVE AMERICAN APPROXIMATELY 2 FEET TALL AND 25 POUNDS. HE HAS BROWN EYES AND CURLY DARK BROWN HAIR. MALACHAI WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A WHITE OR GREY ONESIE. HE WAS FORCEFULLY TAKEN FROM HIS HOME IN POPLAR, MT BY DEJARREH TALLEY, A 22 YEAR OLD BLACK MALE. DEJARREH WAS TRAVELING WITH 3 UNKNOWN WHITE MALES. AFTER TAKING THE CHILD, THE MALES GOT INTO A SMALL SILVER OR WHITE SUV. THE VEHICLE MAY HAVE ND LICENSE PLATES. ALL MALES ARE POSSIBLY INTOXICATED AND DEJARREH IS ARMED WITH A BASEBALL BAT. UNKNOWN DIRECTION OF TRAVEL BUT THEY MAY HEAD TOWARDS WILLISTON, ND. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION, CONTACT ROOSEVELT COUNTY OR FORT PECK TRIBAL POLICE AT 4 0 6 6 5 3 6 2 4 0 OR DIAL 9 1 1.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF CENTRAL MONTANA, NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA, AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN CENTRAL MONTANA, CASCADE. IN NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA, EASTERN PONDERA, EASTERN TETON, SOUTHERN ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT, AND TOOLE. IN WEST CENTRAL MONTANA, CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK. * THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * PERIODS OF MODERATE TO LOCALLY HEAVY RAIN WILL RETURN ACROSS PORTIONS OF CENTRAL MONTANA WITH FOCUS FOR HEAVIER RAIN CONTINUING OVER THE ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT THIS MORNING AND SPREADING BACK EASTWARD OVER CENTRAL MONTANA BY THIS AFTERNOON. THE HIGHEST RAINFALL TOTALS LIKELY TO REMAIN ALONG AND ADJACENT TO THE ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT WHERE AN ADDITIONAL 0.5 TO 1 INCH ARE PREDICTED. * LATEST FORECASTS INDICATE THE DEARBORN RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TODAY, POTENTIALLY CRESTING JUST OVER MINOR FLOOD STAGE THIS AFTERNOON. THE SUN RIVER IS PREDICTED TO POTENTIALLY REACH FLOOD STAGE BY THURSDAY NEAR SIMMS WITH POTENTIAL RISES ON THE MARIAS RIVER NEAR SHELBY ALSO POSSIBLE. OTHER AREA CREEKS AND STREAMS MAY ALSO RISE, ALONG WITH SOME PONDING AT LOW LYING AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&