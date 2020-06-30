UPDATE - 8:33 a.m.
POPLAR, Mont. - According to the Montana Department of Justice, the infant is identified as Malachai Talley, 1, of Poplar, Mont.
The DOJ describes Malachai as black and Native American, standing about 2-feet tall, weighing 25-pounds, has brown eyes, curly dark brown hair and was wearing a white or grey onesie when he was last seen.
The DOJ says Dejarreh Talley, 22, kicked in the door and forcefully took Malachai.
The DOJ describes Dejarreh as a black male and says he is accompanied with three white males and are possibly intoxicated. They reportedly got into a small silver or white SUV.
The DOJ says Dejarreh is armed with a baseball bat.
Their possible direction is Williston, North Dakota.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roosevelt County/Fort Peck Tribal Police at 653-6240 or call 911.