GREAT FALLS, Mont. - It was not your typical job fair at the Montana Air National Guard (MANG), as students got to be hands-on with security forces, explosive ordnance disposal, planes and more to see exactly what the Guard has to offer for Operation Open Hanger.
"They're actually getting to touch and feel the equipment and get on the aircraft and learn more about the diversity of careers that we have here at the Montana Air National Guard," said MSgt Nikolas Asmussen, recruiting flight chief with the Air Guard.
It was initially going to be held in April, but a snowstorm postponed the event.
The event had nearly 100 students from CMR High School and Great Falls High at the event.
Students say they had a great time and learned a lot about MANG at the event.
