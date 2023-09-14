GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Montana Air National Guard announced they have officially secured eight new C-130Js.
"Since we got the C-130H's, I've been working to try to get C-130Js, Why? Because you know, the security of this country is one of my top priorities,” Montana Senator Jon Tester (D) said.
More than $1.7 billion in funding was secured for 16 C-130Js in the most recent FY23 Appropriations Package, and more than $1.8 billion in funding for 16 C-130Js for the Air National Guard and Reserve in the FY22 Appropriations Package, according to Tester.
The new aircraft won't look much different, but they will have more capabilities like being able to carry up to 45,000 pounds of cargo, respond to wildfires and conduct search and rescue missions.
"We've been fighting to get a mission that would give certainty to the Montana National Guard. Getting this C-130 was incredibly important because that set us up to do what happens today, and that is get the C-130 just to bring us into the 21st century to make sure that our Air Guard has a bright future to make sure this country is protected,” Tester said.
We will continue to provide updates as we learn more of the timeline of when the new C-130Js will come to the Treasure State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.