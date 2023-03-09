GREAT FALLS, Mont. - This week, guard members and generals from the 120th Airlift Wing spent time with students at Great Falls High.
They spent time helping them explore careers they could have at the guard including construction, electrical, HVAC, and so many more.
This was the first time MANG had the opportunity to bring equipment from the 120th Airlift Wing to the schools for students to experience.
General Buel Dickson was there and says it's important to emphasize students can go places and do things, even if they stay right here in Montana.
"This is stuff they don't get to see every day and stuff that they can come out and get hands on and see what we do. This is just a small portion of what we do up in the Montana National Guard. There's about every job opportunity you can imagine, from flying to services to to whatever, to building runways, to buildings and those kind of things, to nursing, to metal fab, to all these things. So we want to let Montana know that we're out there. And we'd love to keep Montanans in Montana and help these young kids," said Brig Gen Buel Dickson, commander of the Montana Air National Guard
The guard will be hosting events at CMR later this month and in April they'll host another Open Hanger event.
