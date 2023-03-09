Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of mostly 1 to 3 inches, but up to 6 inches possible in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...From 5 AM early this morning to 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A lull in the snow may occur during the late morning and early afternoon hours. Bands of heavy snow may move through the area during the mid to late afternoon period, bringing rapid and significant reduction in visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&