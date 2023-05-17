Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...A portion of central Montana, including the following county, Cascade. * WHEN...Until 900 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. -Current River Stage: 6.6ft. At 5.5ft, water starts to rise into low lying property along Belt Creek. At 6.5ft, minor flooding increases near homes close to the stream. At 6.8ft, Sluice Boxes State Park parking lot begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 934 AM MDT, gauge reports indicated slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Rapid snowmelt is also occurring and will add to the flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Belt, Armington and Sluice Boxes State Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. &&

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT... The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Big Horn, Blaine, Broadwater, Carbon, Carter, Cascade, Chouteau, Custer, Daniels, Dawson, Fallon, Fergus, Flathead, Gallatin, Garfield, Glacier, Golden Valley, Hill, Judith Basin, Lewis and Clark, Liberty, McCone, Meagher, Musselshell, Park, Petroleum, Phillips, Pondera, Powder River, Prairie, Richland, Roosevelt, Rosebud, Sheridan, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Teton, Toole, Treasure, Valley, Wheatland, Wibaux, and Yellowstone counties in effect until 0900AM 5/18/2023 An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near future. As of 0900 AM, Particulate levels in Miles City and Malta are Very Unhealthy As of 0900 AM, Particulate levels in Flathead Valley are Unhealthy As of 0900 AM, Particulate levels in Bozeman, Helena, and Seeley Lake are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups As of 0900 AM, Particulate levels in Broadus, Butte, Cut Bank, Havre, Libby, Lewistown, Billings, Sleeping Giant, Great Falls, and Thompson Falls are Moderate When air quality is Very Unhealthy... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid any outdoor activity; everyone else should avoid prolonged exertion. When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion. For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mtdeq.us