MALTA, Mont. - Wildfire smoke from Canada is causing unhealthy air quality across the state.

As of 10:00 am Wednesday, Sydney is seeing hazardous air quality, and anyone in the area should stay indoors and reduce activity levels according to AirNow.gov.

In addition, Malta is experiencing very unhealthy air quality, and anyone living in the area should keep outdoor activities short.

Air quality in Broadus and the Flathead Valley is at unhealthy levels, and it is recommended people shorten the time they are active outdoors.

The National Weather Service is calling for improvements by Friday as wind across the area turns west.

