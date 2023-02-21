Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 35 degrees below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and southwest Montana. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&