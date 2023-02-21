JOPLIN, Mont. - New information on the Amtrak train derailment near Joplin in 2021 was released Tuesday, with an investigation finding the rails in the area were misaligned.
The National Transportation Safety Board’s (NTSB) is still investigating the crash, however, a factual report shared by the NTSB says measurements found the track had sifted in varying amounts.
According to the NTSB, main track inspections found a Federal Railroad Administration inspector filed seven reports with BNSF in 2021 before the derailment, with the inspector noting 14 track deficiencies the day after the crash.
The report notes that in August of 2021, a crosstie production gang installed around 700 standard crossties, including in the area of the crash.
A foreman placed a speed restriction in the area of the work due to unfinished track surfacing work.
In September, a local surfacing gang was called to surface the track, and the surfacing foreman said the track reference measurements taken from the curve stakes weren’t adding up to the configuration of the curve, according to the report.
Again, the foreman placed a speed restriction over the affected track for “compaction.”
The report says work extended into the derailment curve and that speed restrictions remained and were not lifted to normal operating speeds until September 14, 2021, 11 days before the accident.
A final report or a probable cause for the derailment has not yet been released as of the publishing of this article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.