GREAT FALLS - Artists and art enthusiasts get ready because the Montana ArtsFest is still a go for this year out of the Electric City.
The event is set to place in late august but with not knowing what things will look like event organizers still wanted to make sure the event could maintain all the current health guidelines.
The event will be held completely outdoors and will be joined by a night market hosting vendors and various foods.
Last year the event attracted several hundreds of people to Great Falls and the Business Improvement District believes they will see a bigger turn out this year with everyone excited to get out and enjoy the Treasure State.
“Last year we were able to teach 21 artists how to install murals very quickly, and this year our hope is to be able to employee a small handful of those artists installing more murals downtown,” said Joan Redeen, Community director, Great Falls Business Improvement District
Internationally known Artist Cameron Moberg will be making a return this year and is leading the selection process for this years selected artists.
Applications are still open for any business here, or email info@greatfallsbid.com; or call 727-5430 with questions.