Montana at high risk as feral swine population continues to grow

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Montana Department of Livestock called for an alert Wednesday as the feral swine population continues to grow now bringing a high risk to Montana.
Thankfully, the state isn't seeing much activity right now but due to the increase in sightings in surrounding areas the Department of Livestock is taking a safe approach and asking everyone to be aware.
While the country records over six million feral swine, Montana is seeing an uptick along the high-line.
Canadian officials are reporting expanded ranges of these swine just north of the border, which is why Montana is urging people to be on the lookout.
Feral swine carry diseases that can negatively impact livestock, people, and wildlife, which is why the MDOL is telling people to watch out for specific signs.
“They can really tear up a lawn, a golf course, a pasture; you know a crop land or whatever it might be. They will make wallows or nest-like structures near waterways, or you might see footprints that don't match up with any of our other expected wildlife species. You might see their soft tracks in soft soil around water or wherever it may be," said Dr. Tahnee Szymanski, assistant state veterinarian.
According to state law, feral swine includes any hog, boar, or pig that appears to be untamed or in a wild state.
Although it is legal for private landowners to kill swine on their property Dr. Szymanski says the best thing to do is call for help.
"Even if you were successful or eradicating those animals you would scatter the rest of that group or if you didn't get them all you would scatter them. Once pigs have had hunting pressure put on them they can move pretty tremendous distances, that's why we consider people calling first before using that legal option to shoot pigs."
Right now there are no confirmed sightings in Montana but the MDOL is asking people to call and report any suspicious sightings at (406)-444-2976.