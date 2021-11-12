GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Two Montana banks are accused of helping a former business owner who was sentenced to prison for bank fraud.
A recent complaint claims that First Interstate Bank and Prairie Mountain Bank were involved and benefited from a check-kiting scheme by Ken Hatzenbeller, the owner of Shoot the Moon, LLC., who was sentenced for bank fraud in 2017.
A check-kiting scheme is when someone writes a check from one bank account without sufficient funds and deposits it into another bank account, and then withdraws the money from the second account before the original check clears according to MaginfyMoney.com.
The complaint claims that the check-kiting scheme went on for four years at First Interstate Bank and that no action was taken to stop Hatzenbeller.
Whenever red flags or fraudulent activity were detected by First Interstate Bank’s internal controls, documents say bank officers misled auditors with false assurances.
An email sent from First Interstate Bank’s Vice President of Commercial Lending for Great Falls to Hatzenbeller in February of 2012 reportedly also provided instruction on how to avoid detection.
Court documents provided the following partial email:
“I just finished my first round of examiner interrogations on Shoot the Moon. They noted the large daylight overdrafts and I said that Ken always covers them, and that you watch over the accounts balance late into the night. Not sure how my bs is working, we will see on Friday when they leave. Thank you for keeping the payments within the 10 day grace period!!! It is huge for us with these boys breathing on the rampage.”
The complaint goes on to claim that officers and employees would send constant reminders to Hatzenbeller of the amount of the overdrafts that needed to be covered to ensure the check-kiting scheme was not revealed.
“... efforts to conceal the check-kiting scheme continued throughout the Shoot the Moon Bankruptcy and continued despite [First Interstate Bank] being one of three members of the Oversight Committee,” the complaint reads.
Documents further state that it was in First Interstate Bank’s financial interest to allow the check-kiting scheme to continue.
Prairie Mountain Bank is accused of knowing of the check-kiting scheme as early as 2010.
The bank reportedly had taken notice of the frequency of large checks being drawn on accounts at First Interstate Bank, along with other financial institutions, to cover negative balances on accounts held at Prairie Mountain Bank.
According to documents, shoot the Moon’s accounts at Prairie Mountain Bank were overdrawn from 2010 to 2015.
Hatzenbeller is accused of using large checks drawn on accounts at First Interstate Bank, along with other institutions, to cover negative balances on accounts held at Prairie Mountain Bank, only to repeat the process over and over.
First Interstate Bank and Prairie Mountain Bank reportedly entered into an agreement in August of 2011 in response to concerns expressed by First Interstate Bank.
Documents say the agreement was that Prairie Mountain Bank would guarantee up to $200,000 in funds drawn on accounts held at the bank and deposited at First Interstate Bank.
Hatzenbeller was also reported to be in frequent contact with Prairie Mountain Bank and the bank’s CEO, Laura Vukasin to ensure the bank was honoring checks deposited and the scheme was not detected.
Documents provided the following email from November 2012 from Vukasin, warning Hatzenbeller of the need for funds to cover deposits:
“Attached are the deposit tickets & copy of returned check. I’m in trouble here, Ken – you have checks being presented for payment & I have called Billings to plead for leeway until noon. I need money to cover the deposits FAST. Thanks!”
The suit claims that Hatzenbeller and Vukasin conspired to mislead another financial institution as to the existence and availability of funds within Shoot the Moon’s accounts.
“[Prairie Mountain Bank’s] efforts to conceal the check-kiting scheme continued throughout the Shoot the Moon Bankruptcy and continued despite [Prairie Mountain Bank] being one of three members of the Oversight Committee.”
After Shoot the Moon filed a Voluntary Petition for Relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Montana, Prairie Mountain Bank and First Interstate Bank and other secured creditors filed a settlement agreement.
The two banks reportedly entered into the agreement without disclosing their involvement and assistance n facilitating the check-kiting scheme the complaint claims.
The Bankruptcy Court entered an Order confirming a Plan of Liquidation that called for the creation of the Shoot the Moon (STM) Liquidating Trust.
According to documents, the STM Liquidating Trust was subject to an agreement providing Jeremiah Foster, the trustee of the STM Liquidating Trust, with the necessary powers to, “investigate, file, compromise, settle, withdraw, or litigate in Bankruptcy Court or any other court of competent jurisdiction, any and all Claims, Trust Causes of Action, Avoidance Actions, or other causes of action belonging to the Trust Estate.”
An Oversight Committee was created to oversee the Trustee’s implementation and administration of the Liquidating Trust, which would necessarily include the review and approval of all litigation pursued by the STM Liquidating Trust.
As two of the largest unsecured creditors, Prairie Mountain Bank and First Interstate Bank were appointed to the Oversight Committee to oversee and assist the Trustee with his pursuit of adversary actions.
Prairie Mountain Bank and First Interstate Bank were asked by the Trustee to voluntarily withdrawal as members of the Oversight committee when the alleged evidence of Hatzenbeller’s scheme was found.
At this time, the complaint is demanding a jury trial on any issues that are trialable.