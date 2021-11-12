A Great Falls business man who owned Chili's and Shoot the Moon L.L.C. was sentenced after being charged with five counts of fraudulent security practices and stealing more than a million dollars from more than a dozen people. Ken Hatzenbeller pleaded no contest as part of a deal offered by the State of Montana. In return, 4 charges were dismissed in the case. Presiding over the case was Judge Elizabeth Best who sentenced Hatzenbeller to ten years, with six years of concurrent jail ti...