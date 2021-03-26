GREAT FALLS, Mont. – The Montana Chamber of Commerce Foundation has shared a list of dozens of winners from the first state-wide entrepreneurship competition for high school students.
According to the Chamber, “in November of 2020, the Montana Chamber Foundation launched its first statewide entrepreneurship competition for high school students inviting them to pitch new ideas and existing small businesses.” Students across the state competed for over $50,000 in scholarships and cash prizes.
Great Falls’ solo entry, CMR Sophomore Olivia Martello, took home the Golden Triangle Award and $500. Martello’s ‘Via’s Creations’ stood out against 171 pitch videos and business ideas from high school students across the state. Governor Gianforte led a virtual ceremony last week, and shared his own story of starting his first business at 14 years old. Olivia is planning on replenishing her savings account she’s dedicated to her company and told us her next business moves.
“I want to do better marketing because right now I’ve just been posting on my Mom’s Facebook and that’s not very good. I want to maybe make a website or have my own Facebook account, or just expand marketing so I can get more products to customers,” Martello said.
Over the next few years, Martello wants to see her business grow across Great Falls and beyond.
“I want to offer services and do more than just baking,” Martello said.
Right now she’s making and selling Easter goodies while taking business classes in school. Olivia said she’s learning valuable promotional, conceptual, and capital skills to apply to her business. She offered advice for future students who may enter the contest next year.
“Have confidence, because I went in with very low confidence, didn’t think I was going to win anything with very low self esteem. But when I won it boosted my confidence so I say to future kids, go in with confidence if you can because you can win,” Martello said.
Great Falls high student Hallie Thompson also took home a marketing award for her smoothie bowl business. Larue Hot Springs Museum, the Paris Gibson Education Center, and Sun River Valley Robotics also came out on top.
Matthew Olson with the Montana Chamber of Commerce Foundation shared a full list of contest winners below:
“NEW BUSINESS IDEA FINALISTS
CHAMPION ($5,000): Windshield Warmer, Jenna Nate, Sheridan High School
RUNNER-UP ($2,500): Graze, Ben Archer, Lewistown, Fergus County High School
THIRD PLACE ($1,500): Dual-Metal Creality Heatbreak, Cialeo Smith, Lewistown, Fergus County High School
MOST PROMISE ($500): The Right Shoe, Autumn Harris, Billings Skyview COVID-19 INSPIRED ($1,000): Zippy Do - Mobile Hair Salon, Ceanna Berezay, Twin Bridges High School
EXISTING BUSINESS FINALISTS
CHAMPION ($5,000): Kratos Apparel, Jacob Keim, Bozeman High School
RUNNER-UP ($2,500): Ruby Valley Tech Trainers, Ian Frederick & Ezekial Redfield, Twin Bridges High School
THIRD PLACE ($1,500): Organize Restore Recycle, Emma Konen & Alicia Dale, Twin Bridges High School MOST PROMISE ($500): Lucky Shoes Welding, Kyle McKee, Billings Senior High School
SCHOLARSHIPS $10,000 available to the Champions and Finalists from Montana State University— Bozeman $5,000 available to all participants from Miles Community College
SPECIAL PRIZE CATEGORIES
HIGH-TECH & E-COMMERCE ($500): Sarah’s Errands, Sarah Browning, Billings Career Center (Sponsored by the Montana High Tech Business Alliance)
COMMUNITY INSPIRATION ($500 each): LaRue Hot Springs Museum and Paris Gibson Education Center (Great Falls) (Sponsored by Jobs for Montana’s Graduates)
MAURICE HILLEMAN INSPIRATION ($500 each): Aiden’s Custom Kicks, Aiden Perkins, Culbertson; James Crazymule Memorial Dialysis Center, Shakira Burns, Colstrip; LaRue Hot Springs Museum (Sponsored by the Maurice Hilleman Scholars Program at Montana State University — Bozeman)
MARKETING MENTORSHIP: Wholesome Hal’s, Hallie Thompson, Great Falls High (Sponsored by Tara Beam, Roadhouse Diner, Great Falls) DRONES & DATA: Pipeline Tech, Lily Herzog, Kylee Bryant & Matthew Brubaker, Rapelje High School (Sponsored by RDO Equipment)
LOCAL ENTREPRENRUERS INCENTIVES (GEOGRAPHIC PRIZES) BUTTE AREA AWARDS ($500 each): A Newly Outfitted Butte, Butte Grown, Continental Complex and Variant (Sponsored by the Butte Community Development Corporation)
GOLDEN TRIANGLE AWARDS ($500 each): Sun River Valley Robotics and Via’s Productions (Sponsored by the Great Falls Economic Development Authority)
BOZEMAN CITY AWARDS ($500 each): Kratos Apparel and Tyler Kye Productions (Sponsored by the City of Bozeman)
HONORABLE MENTIONS ($250 Gift Cards each):
Adventures Through Learning, Twin Bridges Colstrip Clean-up Crew, Colstrip Get Yolked, Twin Bridges Hailstorm Silver, Billings Harlee’s Hen House, Culbertson Hart to Heart Semi Detailing, Billings JordenPiano, Billings Little Bridgers, Twin Bridges Pederson Brothers Mechanic Shop, Culbertson RV Organic Chow, Twin Bridges Secure Board, Missoula Seeley Swan Sandwich Shop, Seeley Lake Wholesome Hal’s, Great Falls Yellowstone Rose Design, Billings”