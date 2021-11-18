GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Department of Justice announced two Montana cities have received grant funding for hiring law enforcement.
The grant comes from more than $139 million in grant funding through the department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) COPS Hiring Program (CHP).
U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said Great Falls and Hardin will be receiving COPS awards to help local police departments hire more officers, support local efforts to drive down violent crime and make communities safer.
Both Great Falls and Hardin are receiving $375,000 each in awards.
“We are committed to providing police departments with the resources needed to help ensure community safety and build community trust,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “The grants we are announcing today will enable law enforcement agencies across the country to hire more than 1,000 additional officers to support vitally important community oriented policing programs.”