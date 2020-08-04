GREAT FALLS - The November election is months away, but election clerks across Montana say they’re planning ahead with some potential changes, with the possible addition of mail-in voting.
Offices in Yellowstone, Missoula and Lewis & Clark (LACC) counties say they’re looking at what’s needed for both in-person voting and all-mail ballots. This means working out the resources needed for sending and processing votes by mail, finding people willing to become election judges amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and coordinating polling places big enough for social distancing guidelines.
“Spreading things out, monitoring the total number of people in the room, disinfecting, masks,” explained Audrey McCue, the elections supervisor in Lewis & Clark County. McCue said she expects voter turnout to be fairly high after the number of people that participated in June’s state primaries.
However, these plans are not final. A general consensus among each clerk was that they’re waiting on state guidance before setting things in stone.
“The request that the counties have made of the governor is that he allow counties the option of choosing to vote by mail or not,” said McCue.
“The governor is aware that the clerks have requested he make a decision by August 10th,” said Erin Loranger, the press secretary in Gov. Steve Bullock’s office. “That gives them enough time to prepare for the general election.”
As soon as more details are confirmed, each office says they want to let people know soon, in efforts to make the voting process as smooth and safe as possible.
“[The] public needs to know. The sooner the better so there’s no confusion the closer we get to election day, if you move from a polling election over to mail ballot election, we want the word to get out,” said Elections Administrator Bret Rutherford in Yellowstone County.
Montana Right Now plans on updating this story if Gov. Bullock (D-Montana) announces any directives on voting in the upcoming election.