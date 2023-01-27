Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches, with localized amounts approaching 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 25 degrees below zero on Saturday. * WHERE...Northern and Southern High Plains adjacent to the Rocky Mountain Front, Gates of the Mountains, and lower elevations of Cascade, Judith Basin, and Fergus Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet roads may quickly freeze and become extremely slippery this afternoon and evening as colder air surges south and snow continues. Gusty northerly winds could also cause areas of reduced visibility in blowing snow through Saturday afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&

...Locally intense snow bands, gusty winds, and falling temperatures will impact the Rocky Mountain Front and portions of North-Central Montana through this evening... Moderate to locally intense snow bands associated with an Arctic boundary are expected to move from north to south and impact locations along the Rocky Mountain Front and portions of North- central Montana through late this evening. One to two inch per hour snow rates can be expected with the heavier bands, causing roads to become icy and or snow packed. In addition to that, gusty winds in excess of 25 mph at times may contribute to reducing visibility to as low as a quarter mile or less at times. Travelers should be prepared for highly variable, and at times hazardous, road conditions including visibility reductions down to a quarter mile and snow packed, slippery roads. Note that Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect through Saturday for most of these locations. Use extreme caution and slow down if you must travel.