GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Montana Credit Union is warming members of a scam targeting members.
Reports are being made of members receiving texts supposedly coming from Montana Credit Union, asking them to confirm their card information.
If you receive a text, you are asked to not click the link and delete the message.
Montana Credit Union says they will never contact members via text message, email or other electronic means to verify their information.
If you have concerns or if you are in doubt about a message you receive regarding the credit union, you can call (406) 727-2210.
