Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks cancels 'Kids Fishing Day'

GREAT FALLS- Many summer activities are being canceled, now Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks are adding another to the list. They’ve officially decided to cancel one of their biggest annual events for the first time ever.
'Kids Fishing Day' is an event that not only allows kids to fish for free, but also educates them on basic fishing elements like casting, fly-tying, and safety.
This event normally attracts hundreds of kids each year, so health officials have suggested canceling this event.
A regional supervisor with FWP is disappointed kids won’t be able to enjoy the fishing day this year but says their priority is making sure everyone stays safe.
Gary Bertellotti says, “We’re trying to protect the public, we’re trying to protect our staff. Follow the highest standards from the standpoint of the guild lines set for from the health and governor’s office, and hopefully this year later on we can open up things and have some fun out there.”
Once the phases of reopening begin and social distancing guidelines become less restricted, he says they hope to reschedule at a later date.