Montana Department of Public Instruction plans for the upcoming school year

GREAT FALLS- Last week Governor Bullock announced schools may reopen for in-person instruction for the upcoming school year.
Montana Office of Public Instruction released a guideline manual that is based on CDC orders that give many scenarios on how schools can conduct their learning while also keeping their students and staff safe.
Elsie Arntzen, Montana Superintendent for Public Instruction, says, “Our job at the state level is to give as much clear information so they can make the best determination for their students.”
The manual gives guidance in areas such as a safe physical environment, academic programming, social-emotional support, and other issues related to education.
Even though this manual gives a lot of details on keeping classrooms clean, Arntzen says sticking with the basic health procedures can prevent a lot.
Arntzen says, “Having our children safe, having our employee's safe means that we follow guidance of social distancing. This means that we make sure we watch our hands, cover our mouths. We make sure that there is very little of any kind of transmitting to our students or employees.”
Right now, school lunch programs have been delivering meals throughout communities and workers have been required to wear gloves. Based on the guidance manual, it suggests teachers should take the same approach when giving or receiving school work to decrease the spread of germs.
If there is an instance where a teacher is exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID then there is a good chance that the teacher will have to go on a two-week quarantine, depending on that school district policy.
Arntzen says, “I’m assuming that these policies are similar but I’m assuming that they’re very unique depending on what part of the state they’re at, how close they might be at their county health, as we have very large counties across our state and very little population in some of them.”
According to Arntzen, the OPI will continue to update the guidance manual based on the evolving health situation.
Each school district will have its own separate policy. As for Great Falls Public Schools, Superintendent Tom Moore says these protocols will be discussed more at the board meeting on July 13th.