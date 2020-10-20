Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 6 INCHES, WITH THE HIGHEST AMOUNTS IN THE NORTH FACING SLOPES BETWEEN 4000 AND 6000 FEET. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM MDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY, ESPECIALLY ALONG THE INTERSTATE 15 AND MONTANA HIGHWAY 200 CORRIDORS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SNOW WILL INCREASE IN COVERAGE THIS MORNING, WITH PERIODS OF SNOW EXPECTED THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. && MOLDAN

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A * SNOW SQUALL WARNING FOR... NORTH CENTRAL LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL MONTANA... WESTERN CHOUTEAU COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA... NORTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTY IN CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL 200 PM MDT. * AT 103 PM MDT, A DANGEROUS SNOW SQUALL WAS LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 11 MILES NORTHWEST OF THE KNEES TO 6 MILES NORTHWEST OF POWER TO 11 MILES NORTH OF AUGUSTA, MOVING EAST AT 30 MPH. HAZARD...EXTREMELY POOR VISIBILITY IN HEAVY SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW. WIND GUSTS GREATER THAN 30 MPH. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...DANGEROUS LIFE-THREATENING TRAVEL. * THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS... INTERSTATE 15 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 265 AND 300. HIGHWAY 200 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 112 AND 139. HIGHWAY 87 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 4 AND 41. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GREAT FALLS, AUGUSTA, BLACK EAGLE, FORT SHAW, THE KNEES, FORT SHAW, CARTER, FLOWEREE, PORTAGE, MALMSTROM AFB, VAUGHN, FIRST PEOPLES BUFFALO JUMP STATE PARK, SUN RIVER, ULM AND SIMMS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REDUCE YOUR SPEED AND TURN ON HEADLIGHTS! DURING SNOW SQUALLS, THE VISIBILITY MAY SUDDENLY DROP TO NEAR ZERO IN WHITEOUT CONDITIONS. &&