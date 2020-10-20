GREAT FALLS- Most roads in central Montana are bare and wet - and there weren't many plows out Tuesday, but that all changes Wednesday.
The Department of Transportation in Great Falls doesn't pre-treat the roads, but they are prepping for the snowfall.
MDT is doing maintenance on their plows to make sure they are ready at a moment’s notice.
This includes making sure they are fueled up, replacing lights, making sure they are full of sanding material for the roads and more.
“As the colder temperatures move in and the snow starts accumulating on the roads, at that point that’s when we’ll start dispatching their plows out. Start maintaining and adding plows as needed," said Scott Western, Division Maintenance Superintendent for the Great Falls District at MDT.
To stay up to date on the latest road conditions, click here.
And as we continue to get more snow, we'll see more plows on the road. So this is a reminder - Don't crowd the plow.