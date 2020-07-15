Daniel Beavers
Photo courtesy of Montana Department of Corrections

GREAT FALLS - The Montana Department of Corrections is seeking information on an escapee who walked away from the Great Falls Pre-Release Tuesday night.

According to the wanted poster from MTDOC, Daniel Thomas Beavers, 29, of Ronan, was last seen traveling east on 10th Ave. North wearing a black t-shirt, dark jeans and a blue beanie hat. 

He is described as male, Native American, slender build, brown hair, brown eyes, dark complexion, stands 5-feet 10-inches tall, weighs 155-pounds and has a nose piercing. 

MTDOC says he was arrested for criminal endangerment.

Anyone with information or knowledge of Beavers' whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement.

