Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph, are possible. * WHERE...Cascade and Judith Basin. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds may blow down trees and power lines. Some power outages are possible. Travel may become difficult, especially for high profile vehicles or those pulling trailers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds may decrease during the overnight hours Tuesday night, before increasing once again Wednesday morning and becoming strong during the afternoon hours on Wednesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. && Moldan