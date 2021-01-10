GREAT FALLS - This Winter season, environmental groups are raising awareness of Radon throughout January, a radioactive gas that can cause lung cancer for non-smokers.
You can’t see, smell or taste the naturally occurring gas, but you can limit unnecessary exposure, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), keeping radon tests in your home’s lowest level across two-to-four days.
It typically seeps into structures through cracks in the walls or foundation, possibly building up in places without proper venting.
According to the state Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), Montana’s underlying geology makes this much more likely, with an average that’s almost double the recommended radon amount compared to other places in the us.
It can differ depending on location, and DEQ recommends creating a radon mitigation plan, like installing certain pipes, if you find levels above four picocuries per liter from your test results.
Six county health departments statewide offer kits for that purpose, including the Cascade City-County Health Department, and you can also buy them at your local hardware store like Home Depot.
You can also get them free for a limited time through DEQ’s Radon Hotline at 1 800 546 0483.
If you’d like to learn more about protecting yourself from radon, you can do so by reading EPA’s 2016 Citizen’s Guide to Protecting Yourself and Your Family from Radon.