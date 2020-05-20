Montana ExpoPark estimates losing up to $375,000 from interim events

GREAT FALLS- With the hopes of having a state fair coming to an end, members of the community are now tackling the financial problems that could come their way.
Susan Shannon, director of the ExpoPark, says, “This is the first pandemic that I have ever experienced in my life, and I hope that it is the last pandemic that we will all experience.”
The Montana State Fair is one of the many events that have been canceled at the ExpoPark this year.
Between March and June of this year, Shannon estimates they are losing about $375,000 from interim events to help go towards running the building.
Because their revenue streams are very limited at this time, there’s no way to make up for this loss.
Shannon says, “When you’re shut down and not allowed to have events is greater than the capacity of ten people, there’s nothing you can do.”
As Cascade County prepares to enter Phase-2 of reopening, Shannon hopes that the ExpoPark will eventually start to bring in some sort of revenue.
Shannon says, “If somebody wanted a rental and it did not exceed fifty people then we would be able to entertain that.”
Even though Shannon is anxious to get events up and running, she understands this is something that will take some time.
If you have any ideas you’re asked to contact the Cascade County Commissioners office at (406)-454-6810 or Montana ExpoPark at (406)-399-4143.