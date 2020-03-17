Montana ExpoPark remains open for this week's events
GREAT FALLS- With everything closing down because of Coronavirus, people are asking "Why isn't the County Commission shutting down events at the ExpoPark?"
 
When reaching out to the County Commission they advised that we reach out to Susan Shannon, who is Director of Montana ExpoPark. She says, "At this time there are no restrictions from the public health officer of cascade county." 
 
The Western Collectibles and Antique Gun Show will continue this Thursday through Saturday. The show will consist of firearms, antiques, and artwork. The event was originally going to be in the Exhibition Hall, but moved to the Four Seasons Arena so booths could be spread further apart in an effort for more social distancing.
 
However, the Home and Garden show scheduled for the first weekend in April has officially been postponed. 

