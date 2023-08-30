GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Montana ExpoPark reported almost $2 million in revenue from the 2023 Montana State Fair.
More than $1,942,000 in revenue was reported from the event.
Food Concessionaires grossed $976,609, feeding hungry patrons.
Over the nine days the fair was open, the Mighty Thomas Carnival grossed $809,982.
According to the ExpoPark, Wednesday, Aug. 2 was the most visited day of the fair, with 11,375 fairgoers enjoying a day at The Mighty Thomas Carnival, PRCA Big Sky Pro Rodeo, and the Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias show.
Total paid guests at the 2023 Montana State Fair were 76,055. The total fair gate admission revenue was $424,928.
The four-night PRCA Big Sky Rodeo brought in 8,449 fans with Pepsi Night seeing 2,304 rodeo fans for the final night of the action-packed rodeo.
If you missed out on the fun this year, or just can’t wait go go again, the 2024 Montana State Fair will run Friday, July 26 through Saturday, August 3 at midnight.
