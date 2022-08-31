GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Montana ExpoPark shared results of the 2022 Montana State Fair, saying it was “a near record-breaking year only to be surpassed by 2021.”
According to the ExpoPark, the fair saw revenues of over $1,882,000.
Food Concessionaires had a record-setting year, grossing $886,357.
Night shows reportedly saw their greatest producing year, with more than $547,000.
The Mighty Thomas Carnival also saw its second-best year on record with $825,179 grossed.
In total, 75,443 guests attended the Montana State Fair, and total fair gate admission revenue was $385,462.
Attendance for the four-night PRCA Big Sky Pro Rodeo was 7,797. The final night of the rodeo saw 2,141 fans.
Fans of the Montana State Fair can mark their calendars for the next opening date of Friday, July 28, 2023, and closing date of Saturday, August 5, 2023
