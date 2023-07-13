GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Every year the Montana State Fair brings in acts like Gabriel Iglesias, Josh Turner, The Beach Boys, and others to town and to celebrate with the community, they host giveaways on their Facebook page.
But now, scammers are trying to take advantage of their posts.
The Montana ExpoPark said they are dealing with those scams and they took to Facebook to try and warn people what to look out for, and said "Any giveaways Montana ExpoPark does for the Montana State Fair will never ask for credit card information or personal information."
Here is how it's all happening: to enter the giveaway is the Montana ExpoPark asks you to tag someone you'd like to go to the event with.
Then later, a fake Montana ExpoPark page replies saying you've been selected as the winner of a free ticket and tells you to follow "final steps" with a link attached.
That link then takes you to a fake Montana ExpoPark page where it asks for your billing and credit card information for verification purposes.
Again, this is all fake; they won't ask you for this information if you win.
They also say 3rd party vendors are always trying to sell tickets at an unreasonably high price and reminds people if you're trying to buy a ticket, that you'll only find them on their website; you can click here to go to their website.
