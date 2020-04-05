The farming and ranching industry is working hard to put food on your table through this global pandemic. The Western Livestock Auction was held Saturday in Great Falls, showing off nearly 600 Charolais White Bull to cattle ranchers from across the Central Northwest.
Brett DeBruycker with DeBruycker Charolais says livestock auctions are a crucial part of the industry because they help cattle ranchers expand.
DeBruycker is taking extra measures like installing a hand washing station outside of the auction the help keep everyone safe. He says operations are going on as normal and the Western Livestock Auction is designated as a 'critical infrastructure' during the global pandemic. Only active buyers are allowed in person at the event per Governor Bullock's order.
"It looks like the crowd will be down a little bit. I would say if we have about 50 percent of the crowd of what we normally do I would think we'd be pretty fortunate. If we get 50-75 people that will be pretty good." said DeBruycker.
Normally 150 people attend the Western Livestock Auction.
DeBruycker anticipates about half of his sales this time around will come from the online auction.