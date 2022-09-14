GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Sustainable Oils is a renewable fuel company that works with over 100 farmers in the nation to grow camelina; including farmers right here in the Treasure State.
"Camelina is very simple to grow uses all the same equipment that the farmer already has. It doesn't require any capital investment," said Barney Bernstein, vice president of North American operations with Sustainable Oils.
It is a seed that is grown here, sent away, and then comes back as renewable diesel fuel.
"There's not enough soybeans to feed all the renewable diesel plants like Calumet here and in Great Falls to produce the renewable diesel that we need. So we need alternative feedstock's. And that's where camelina comes in," said Bernstein.
Before this, Montana hasn't had crops growing for the renewable fuel industry; now Montana is taking part in something that is healthier for the environment and has other economic benefits.
"The benefit for Montana is really the economic benefit that comes with the production of the grain and the the economic benefit that trickles down through the communities, whether that's taxes, money for new schools, money for school upgrades, all the community benefits that come with improved economic development.... So, for instance, if a farmer can make, say, $150 an acre, we need to have a million acres of camelina to fill our plant. That's $150 million that's going to trickle down through the farm, through the rural economies of Montana, and help all the economies grow," said Bernstein.
Ken Rice is a farmer/rancher near Moccasin, MT and has been farming almost all his life.
Rice says he started working with Sustainable Oils and growing camelina last year.
"We just wanted to try a different crop. It's good for the rotation and different herbicides and just trying something new," said Rice.
"We recommend it's farmers first crop in the ground, first crop out. It's a very short season crop, so it comes off before winter wheat, which is beneficial for them because once winter wheat harvest starts, everything else stops," said Bernstein.
Something special about camelina is it can be grown under low moisture conditions and Montana has a lot of fallow acres, giving more farmers and growers an opportunity to participate in the biofuel economy.
"It can be used like a cover crop. Cover crops are becoming very important except camelina you can harvest and make money on, whereas most cover crops you terminate them by spraying them with a herbicide, kill them and then plant your summer crop," said Bernstein.
