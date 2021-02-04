GREAT FALLS - The Montana Farmers Union and Northern Plains Resource Council is holding a virtual town hall meeting Monday discussing farmers' right to repair their machinery equipment.
The meeting will happen via Zoom Monday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. with panelists including Montana Rep. Kate Sullivan and Sen. Mark Sweeney, sponsors of the Right to Repair bill LC1562 introduced in Montana's legislature.
According to a release from MFU, Montana farmers use a majority of farming equipment sold by three big manufacturers. These manufacturers only let their technicians fix the equipment they sell, costing farmers and ranchers time and money.
The Right to Repair bill confronts the need for sufficient service and repair that will let farmers bring a quality crop to offer for sale, according to MFU's release.
"Planting and harvest is a timely process for all farmers and ranchers. It is critical that machinery is in great working condition during the farming seasons," MFU wrote. "Proprietary software prevents farmers, ranchers or highly qualified local mechanics willing to abide by manufacturers’ rules from working on farm equipment."
“While these companies say that are looking into the issue, the fact remains that there are local mechanics that are more than capable to determine the cause and needed repairs on heavy equipment,” MFU president Walter Schweitzer said in the release. “We are grateful to Rep. Sullivan and Sen. Sweeney for sponsoring this legislation and for making time to participate in the town hall.”