GREAT FALLS- The 2020 State FFA Convention and CDE Days in Great Falls have been suspended until further notice according to the Montana FFA Association.
The Montana FFA Association says the decision was determined to be the best option to protect the health of students, stakeholders and the community.
Representatives from the Montana FFA Association, MSU Ag & Tech Ed Department, Montana FFA Board of Trustees, and the Montana FFA Foundation made the decision.
They add that there are currently no plans in place on the best way to move forward with the convention at a later date.
This is the statement from the Montana FFA Association:
Updated 3/12/20 at 5:50pm:
After careful and substantial consideration regarding the impact that the Coronavirus (COVID-19) has and will continue to make, it has been determined that the best option to protect the health of our students, stakeholders, and community is to suspend the 2020 State FFA Convention and CDE Days in Great Falls until further notice. This decision was made by representatives from the Montana FFA Association, MSU Ag & Tech Ed Department, Montana FFA Board of Trustees, and the Montana FFA Foundation.
This was not an easy decision to make, and we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this has caused in your convention planning. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) predicts that this virus has not yet peaked in the United States. Therefore, we cannot in good conscience ask convention attendees to travel when they may be putting their health and wellbeing at risk. The magnitude of the health and safety risk that this virus poses to students, stakeholders, and our community is unprecedented, and the Montana FFA is placing top priority on your safety.
At this point, we are most interested in notifying everyone of these changes. Currently, no plans are yet in place on the best way to move forward with holding convention at a later date. State administrators will provide information regarding potential solutions as we continue to monitor the situation.
If you are a convention sponsor or exhibitor, the Montana FFA Foundation staff will contact you and your organization directly with more details pertaining to your participation and support of the Montana FFA.