UPDATE, SEPT. 1:

There was no update given on a bear that was seen in Choteau Wednesday.

Thursday morning, the City of Choteau said they are leaving the task to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

According to KMON, a grizzly bear was seen with a dead deer carcass near the rodeo grounds on Saturday and was spotted again Wednesday morning.

CHOTEAU, Mont. - A number of streets off 7th St. SW on the southwest side of Choteau were closed Wednesday morning to keep a bear from getting further into town.

The City of Choteau says the Teton County Sheriff and their Deputies along with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Bear Specialists went through the area where the bear was last seen, but they were unsuccessful in finding the bear.

They will be out again Wednesday evening in an effort to let the bear out of the area.

People are being asked to stay alert on the south side of Choteau.

