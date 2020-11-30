Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks examines survey numbers following hunting season

GREAT FALLS- General hunting season has officially wrapped up in Montana. This year Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks says they've noticed a huge increase when it comes to people getting outdoors and taking advantage of the public lands.
Wildlife management says this year they have been busy setting seasons, doing wildlife surveys, and operating Block Management Access programs.
With a combination of good weather and COVID-19, Cory Loecker, Wildlife Manager for Region 4 FWP, says they have seen a lot more people taking advantage of the outdoors.
“We've seen use... extreme amount of use on our wildlife management areas and people still fishing, high use of our fishing access sites. So, hunters seem to really be getting out and enjoying the outdoors”, says Loecker.
Loeker says right now they are in the process of surveying animals like mule deer, white-tailed deer, and will eventually transition to completing their elk surveys.
FWP says right now previous survey numbers are looking good, and new numbers are expected to start rolling in this week.