GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Montana Food Bank Network (MFBN) has been delivering more than 36,800 pounds of pork across Montana, donated courtesy of the Montana Farmers Union (MFU).
A release from MFBN said they have been delivering the pork to its network partners in Beaverhead, Big Horn, Browning, Carbon, Cascade, Custer, Dawson, Deer Lodge, Fergus, Gallatin, Glacier, Granite, Missoula, Musselshell, Park, Powell, Rosebud, Silver Bow, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Wibaux, and Yellowstone counties.
A shipment of the pork will be arriving at the Gallatin Valley Food Bank in Bozeman Thursday.
“Montana Farmers Union is working with Montana Food Bank Network to help feed the families of Montana," Walter Schweitzer, Montana Farmers Union president said MFBN's release. "Recently we donated a third truckload of pork that was processed in a Farmers Union-owned Redwood Farms pork processing plant. This is our way to help farmers to feed families. MFU is also working with Montana Premium Processing Cooperative to process donated livestock for the food banks and pantries of Montana. Farmers Union will pay for the processing of any livestock that is donated to Montana food banks and pantries that is processed at Montana Premium Processing Co-op. I am also excited to be helping Montana Foodbank Network to raise money to build a new storage and processing facility in Missoula to help with the procurement and distribution of food around the state. This new facility will have a special space dedicated to taking food directly from Montana growers to be repackaged for distribution. This will allow Montana farmers to provide food directly to the food bank network. If you are interested in supporting Montana Food Bank Network, please reach out to let them know.”
“We are so thankful for Montana Farmers Union’s donation of 36,840 pounds of pork! This could not have come at a better time as food pantries statewide continue to report significant numbers of households needing food right now as families struggle to keep up with the inflated cost of groceries, fuel, utilities, rent, and living expenses. It is because of donors like the Montana Farmers Union that I remain optimistic that we will get through these hard times and provide some relief to our neighbors and seniors experiencing food insecurity.” Brent Weisgram, MFBN vice president and chief operating officer said in MFBN's release.
