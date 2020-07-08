LITTLE BELT MOUNTAINS- Public comment is being taken on an environmental assessment concerning a proposal to reintroduce bighorn sheep to the Little Belt Mountains in central Montana.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says bighorn sheep were historically common in the mountain range, but were eradicated by the early 20th Century.
The range still contains extensive high-quality habitat, and a small number of bighorns have existed and expanded in the mountains since 2015.
FWP’s proposal would reintroduce sheep to the Little Belts following the guidelines of the 2010 Montana Bighorn Sheep Conservation Strategy, with the intent of the proposed reintroduction to establish a self-sustaining and genetically diverse herd.
You can comment on the draft on FWP’s website here, or by submitting it in writing to FWP, PO Box 527, White Sulphur Springs, MT 59645 or via email to jkolbe@mt.gov.
Public comments will be accepted through August 3.