Montana Gov. Gianforte visits Calumet in Great Falls to highlight Red Tape Relief Task Force

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte visited Calumet in Great Falls Wednesday to highlight the Red Tape Relief Task Force.
“As much as our tax cuts and reforms help hardworking Montanans, we recognize our state’s regulatory scheme is a wet blanket on job creation and business development,” Governor Gianforte said. “That’s why we’re cutting red tape, removing unnecessary regulatory obstacles, and changing the way Helena does business to spur innovation and better serve the people of Montana.”
The governor was given a tour of Calumet and discussed his administration’s focus on red tape relief in a press conference.
“The Department of Environmental Quality helped streamline the existing environmental permitting process for the renewable fuels project. It was a very collaborative effort that resulted in one of the most efficient permits anywhere in the U.S. This is world class, it was the best that I’ve seen,” Centurion said. “We’re truly grateful to be in Montana and appreciate what the governor is doing for businesses in the state.”
The Red Tape Relief Task Force was established through executive order to conduct a comprehensive, top-to-bottom review of regulations in every state agency.
“The success of the Governor’s efforts to streamline government regulations was very apparent as Calumet worked with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) to obtain environmental construction permits for our Montana Renewables project,” Colwell said. “The confidence this collaboration with DEQ gave to Calumet allowed the early hire of additional workforce; maintaining the schedule commitment to construction contractors and investors; as well as early entry into the renewable diesel markets.”
“Our red tape relief efforts are focused on creating that reliable, business-friendly regulatory environment to encourage more job creators, like Calumet, to invest in our state and people,” Gianforte said.
