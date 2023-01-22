Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up 1 inch at lower elevations, but 2 to 4 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause localized blowing snow. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...Until Midnight MST tonight. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized blowing snow will reduce visibility at times, especially where snow is more persistent in the mountains. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&