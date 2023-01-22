GREAT FALLS, Mont. - As the Montana Historical Society is packing its collections ahead of renovations at its facility in Helena, they are loaning out 20 Charles M. Russell paintings to the C.M. Russell Museum.
Some of Russell’s most iconic paintings, including "Laugh Kills Lonesome,” a 1925 oil on canvas; “York,” a 1908 watercolor; and “Caught in the Act,” an 1888 oil on canvas, are a part of the paintings coming to the museum.
“It just makes sense to loan these paintings to the C.M. Russell Museum so they can be enjoyed by the public while we’re undergoing upgrades to our current facility,” said MTHS Director Molly Kruckenberg. “We’re also constructing a 66,000-square-foot addition, which will allow us to almost triple the size of our current Charlie Russell gallery in the existing building when we reopen in 2025.
The new exhibit at the C.M. Russell Museum will open March 17 and the paintings will be returned to the Montana Historical Society in 2024.
