Montana Indian Equity Fund helps start Native American businesses

GREAT FALLS- Thanks to one annual grant program, Native American businesses are receiving financial assistance to get them up and running.
It’s called the Montana Indian Equity Fund, and it’s designed not only to start up a new business but also to expand on those already existing.
Maria Valandra, who is the entrepreneur program manager, says, “Grants can range from seven up to 14 thousand dollars and often that can mean the difference between starting a business and not starting a business.”
The IEF is a competitive grant program, meaning only a select few businesses are awarded this money.
According to Valandra, she says there’s a lot that goes into deciding which business will receive the grant.
“They look at the operations, the marketing plan. They look to see if there is a match, you know what is the financial need? They go through all those criteria, the local review team, and then submit their recommendations to the state level. There’s a state review team that will do the final selection.”
Valandra says a lot of these businesses use this money for inventory, equipment, and different types of technology.
Although the program has been around for years, Valandra believes this will continue to benefit the Native American community.
“I think that businesses are going to reinvent themselves, they’re going to find new opportunities, and to have this type of program available for those new opportunities and those reinventions is going to be key.”
Applications will be accepted until September 30th and businesses will be notified in the next few months if they are awarded.