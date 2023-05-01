The following is a Facebook post by the Fergus County Sheriff's Office:
LEWISTOWN, Mont. -
On April 30th, The Fergus County Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with the Chouteau County Sheriff's Office, Fort Benton PD, Phillips County Sheriff's Office K9 Unit, Petroleum County Sheriff's Office, Fort Belknap PD, Montana Highway Patrol, Judith Basin County Sheriff’s Office, and Central MT Dispatch conducted a Highway Safety & Criminal Interdiction operation. During this 4-hour operation, 38 Traffic stops were conducted resulting in Multiple Traffic Citations & Warnings, 2 vehicle searches, and a K9 Deployment.
We would also like to thank the Grass Range Volunteer Fire Department for allowing us to use their Fire Hall as our command post.
We look forward to continuing to build relationships with our neighboring agencies with the goal of keeping our communities safe!
