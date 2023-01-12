News release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Columbia
WASHINGTON — A Montana man was arraigned today on misdemeanor charges, including disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
Patrick William O’Brien, 54, of Great Falls, Montana, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building. He was arrested on January 5, 2023 in Great Falls and had an initial appearance in the District of Montana. Today’s arraignment was held by videoconference.
According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, O’Brien and his juvenile son were at the U.S. Capitol building after driving for three days from Montana. A review of open-source video footage and closed-circuit video (CCTV) footage from the U.S. Capitol building revealed that O’Brien and his son were inside of the building on that date for approximately 28 minutes. Specifically, the footage showed that O’Brien and his son entered the west side of the U.S. Capitol building through the first floor Senate Wing Door. The footage showed them entering the U.S. Capitol Rotunda from the south and waving a yellow “Gadsden” flag. Additional video and photos show O’Brien walking through the hallways of the Capitol building.
This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Montana.
The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Salt Lake City Division-Great Falls Resident Agency and the FBI’s Washington Field Office. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.
In the two years since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 950 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including 284 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.
A complaint is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
