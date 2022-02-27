Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 4 PM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Cascade and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark Counties. * WHEN...From Noon Monday to 4 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... High winds may move loose debris. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. &&